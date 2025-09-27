Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' Netflix Series: 'I'll Just Say One Thing, Satyamev Jayate' (WATCH)

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede addressed reporters in Mumbai but refrained from making detailed comments on the controversial Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood. He simply said, "I'll just say one thing: Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)."

Wankhede spoke about the issue pf drug menace in Mumbai. Speaking after attending an awareness camp, he stressed the need to educate parents and children about drug abuse. He said northern and eastern Mumbai areas are especially vulnerable, and awareness about the types of drugs and legal provisions is essential. He added that he was glad to interact with children, mothers and religious leaders through the camp, explaining drug laws and their impact.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court heard Wankhede's defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment (owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Google, Meta, X Corp, and other parties involved in producing and hosting the series Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav questioned how the suit was maintainable in Delhi and asked Wankhede to explain if the cause of action arose there. Wankhede's lawyer argued that since the show is streamed in Delhi, defamation has occurred within its jurisdiction. The Court directed Wankhede to amend his plaint to reflect this.

Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit and allegations

Wankhede Wankhede has demanded damages worth Rs 2 crore and sought an injunction to take down the series from streaming platforms. He alleged that the show features a character that bears a strong resemblance to him, portraying him in a negative and defamatory light.

According to his petition, the portrayal was 'purposefully crafted' to mimic his personality, actions and speech, thereby ridiculing him in connection with the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested.

The suit also claims that the series misrepresents enforcement agencies like the NCB, undermines public confidence in law enforcement, and spreads false narratives.

What's the Sameer Wankhede-Aryan Khan controversy

In 2021, Sameer Wankhede led the NCB team that arrested Aryan Khan and others in the Mumbai cruise drug raid under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case drew massive media attention and political controversy.

Aryan Khan was later cleared of charges, but Wankhede has since faced criticism, inquiries, and allegations regarding his conduct during the case. The Netflix series has revived debates around his role, prompting him to move the courts for legal protection.

Wankhede claims harassment and intimidation

Wankhede also informed the court that he has been receiving 'intimidatory messages' from unknown individuals on social media since the release of the series. He believes the content has fueled targeted harassment against him.

The Delhi High Court has not yet given a ruling but has asked Wankhede to amend his plea to justify jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the case against the makers and platforms of Ba***ds of Bollywood remains ongoing.

Amid the controversy, Wankhede continues to publicly advocate against drug abuse. By repeating the phrase 'Satyamev Jayate', he signaled his belief that the truth will eventually prevail.