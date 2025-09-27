Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal Recreates Shibani Dham Theme

Durga Puja, celebrated during the autumn, is one of the most important socio-cultural and religious events in the Bengali festival calendar.

On this occasion, several thematic pandals across West Bengal have caught the attention of followers of the Goddess Durga, as the organisers aim to convey strong messages through their creations.

Behala Notun Dal

Behala Nutan Dal, one of the cultural associations in Kolkata, celebrates the Durga Puja by recreating Shibhani Dham as its Durga theme for the pandal this year.

The pandal shelters a huge Lord Shiva idol, and facing it is the shrine of Goddess Durga. Behala Nutan Dal celebrates this year's Durga Puja with cultural dance and music performances.

The Shibani Dham pandal, for its unique architectural styles, featuring terracotta sculptures of mythological figures and daily life, is famous for its large Shivling. Ruma Mukharjee, a member of Behala Notun Dal Durga Puja Pandal, explained the theme of Shibani Dham for the pandal this year. "I am a member of Behala Nutandal Club. It has been 60 years since Behala Nutandal started. The theme of this puja is Shibani Dham. Shivani means Durga. Durga and Shiv are in the same place. They are facing each other," said Ruma Mukharjee while talking to ANI.

On the stage set before Lord Shiva's idol, the female dancers performed a cultural dance, signifying their love for the festival. "We are doing a cultural dance. Some people from Siliguri have come here to dance. We are doing a live dance. There is a lot of artwork here. It is a heritage. Many visitors have come here. The artwork here is mainly done by Rano Banerjee, Amar Sarkar and Sanjay Bhattacharya," said Ruma Mukharjee.

Ruma claims that it took them 5 months to complete the artwork and preparations for the Shibani Dham theme of the pandal. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is celebrated as a tribute to compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of dhaak and new clothes to the delicious food, the festive spirit fills the air during these days.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

