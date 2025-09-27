Jail That Once Held Salman Khan Now Houses Sonam Wangchuk Over Ladakh Protests - Here's What To Know About It
According to officials, he will be kept in a solitary cell that will be actively overseen by CCTVs, NDTV reported. Under tight security arrangements, including the city police commissioner, he was taken to the prison center via a special plane.About Jodhpur Central Jail
Jodhpur Central Jail , established during the British era, has held numerous high-profile inmates over the years, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan , who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman accused of rape.
The prison, situated on Station Road in the Ratanada area and approximately 0.24 kilometers from Mahamandir Railway Station, has also housed terrorists from the Indian Mujahideen and Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Abdul Ghani Lone. During the 1965 war with Pakistan, the jail was attacked, resulting in the deaths of over 30 people inside. Currently, it accommodates around 1,400 prisoners, the report noted.Also Read | 'Govt backtracked after...': J&K CM Omar Abdullah after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike immediately after the violence broke out and has been accused of“inciting violence”.Also Read | Who is Congress councillor BJP claims 'instigated' Ladakh 'Gen Z' violence? Ladakh protests: Why was Sonam Wangchuk moved out of Leh district?
“It is important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh Town of Ladakh . To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. In the backdrop of his provocative speeches and videos, for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh district,” a press release by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh Directorate of Information & Public Relations stated, PTI reported.'Arrested 44 people so far'
"We have arrested 44 people so far...The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchu , the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges. Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation," ANI quoted Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal as saying.
