Durga Puja 2025: Ekdalia Evergreen To Singhi Park Check Out 5 KOLKATA's Famous Puja Pandals

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata and Durga Puja sounds as sweet as Kolkata's sweetest Rasgullas. We bring to you some exclusive Photos of the best Puja Pandals of South Kolkata. Check them out from the sweet comfort of your home

Durga Puja

Where ever you are in the world, Here's a glimpse of the most famous Puja Pandals of Kolkata. Enjoy this UNESCO World Heritage from far of places in the world.

Ekdalia Evergreen

Ekdalia Evergreen is one of the most famous of South Kolkata Pujas. It was established in the year 1943 which makes the Puja 82 years old this year.

This Puja is turning 84 this year. Visit this Pandal if you are in the city. Location is Ballygunge, Kolkata

Near Manohar Pukur Road, Kalighat opposite to iconic Priya Cinema, is Tridhara Sammilani. The Puja Pandal was established in the year 1950 making it 75 years old this year

Near Gariahat, Kolkata, this is one of the best Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata and has a huge footfall every year.

Deshapriya Park is bringing back the iconic“Boro Durga” (Giant Durga idol) spectacle, a sight that left an indelible mark on Kolkata's memory a decade ago. This year's effort seems focused on reviving that awe and nostalgia, recreating the grandeur and wow-factor of the past.