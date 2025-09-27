CBI Crackdown On Builders In Kolkata, Bengaluru & Mumbai Searches At 12 Locations
The probe stems from petitions filed by aggrieved homebuyers before the Supreme Court, highlighting large-scale cheating by developers and coercive recovery measures by financial institutions.
The apex court had flagged the "unholy nexus" between builders and lenders through the controversial subvention scheme of home loans and, in April 2025, directed the CBI to initiate seven preliminary enquiries.
Accordingly, the CBI earlier filed 22 FIRs against builders in the National Capital Region (NCR), which are under investigation.
The present action follows the completion of the seventh enquiry covering projects outside NCR.
After reviewing the CBI's status report, the Supreme Court directed the agency to convert its findings into six regular cases.
"Now, on completion of the seventh Preliminary Enquiry which was against various builders outside NCR, CBI has submitted the status report before the Supreme Court. Upon perusal of the report submitted by the CBI, the HSupreme Court directed CBI to register six Regular Cases against different builders in Kolkata, Bangalore and Mumbai and unknown officials of financial institutions," the agency said in its press statement.
"In compliance, CBI has registered six cases and conducted searches at twelve locations/places at Kolkata, Bangalore and Mumbai and Searches are still in progress," it further said.
The six named entities are: M/s Ithaca Estate Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru, M/s LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP, Bengaluru, M/s Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru, M/s Shashwati Realty Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai (with projects in Bengaluru), M/s MKHS Housing LLP, Kolkata and M/s ACME Realities Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai.
The Supreme Court's intervention followed mounting complaints nationwide that homebuyers were left in the lurch after developers failed to deliver projects, while banks continued to demand EMIs under the subvention model.
The CBI's widening probe now aims to establish the extent of collusion between real estate firms and financial institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment