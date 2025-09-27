PM Modi's 4G Gift Will Connect Remotest Gujarat Villages, Says Gujarat CM
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attending the national launch virtually from Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, hailed the initiative as a festive gift to the nation during Navratri and Diwali.
“When the country is celebrating the worship of Adi Shakti, the Prime Minister has gifted the people an indigenous 4G network, a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
Highlighting the broader vision, Patel stressed that India has moved from being a telecom market to becoming a global solution provider.“Today, it is not just 'Made in India for India' but Made in India, Made for the World,” he remarked, pointing out that more than 11,000 villages in Gujarat will directly benefit from the new towers.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the launch as“a matter of national pride” and a concrete step toward realising the Prime Minister's dream of self-reliance. Drawing parallels with India's vaccine success during the pandemic, he said the country has shown how indigenous technology can meet global challenges.
Officials noted that with this launch, India joins the select group of nations possessing their own domestic 4G telecom network. The programme, themed 'Gaurav se kaho, ye swadeshi hai' (Say with pride, this is indigenous), witnessed participation from several state chief ministers, telecom industry leaders, and citizens from villages across Gujarat.
As BSNL celebrates its 25th anniversary, the 4G saturation project – covering 97,500 new sites nationwide – is being seen as a turning point in India's digital connectivity, strengthening e-governance, education, healthcare, and digital commerce in rural and underserved regions.
