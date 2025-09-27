Drashti Dhami Reveals BFF Sanaya Irani Is The 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened To Me'
She took to her IG and posted a video of her and Sanaya giving a hilarious twist to the 'Waka Waka' track by Shakira.
Drashti wrote on the photo-sharing app:“Happy birthday, baby ! (Fire cracker emoji) A little late on the 'gram wishes, but new mom life is a whirlwind (Laughing with tears emoji). Amidst all the diaper changes & sleepless nights, you still bring the laughter & crazy vibes & still are the best masi . You're the best thing that's ever happened to me, & I hope I'm just as lucky in your world (Fingers crossed emoji). Thanks for being you & always being my rock. Here's to endless adventures, mad times & forever love (Beating heart emoji). Love you, baby (Cake emoji). (sic)”
This year, Sanaya decided to spend her special day in a retreat to pamper her mind, body, and soul.
The snippets shared by Sanaya from the rejuvenating getaway on social media showed her indulging in some relaxing activities, such as yoga, painting, and connecting with nature in general.
Thanking everyone for the lovely birthday wishes, Sanaya shared the caption, "Another year older, but this time celebrated in stillness (Flower emoji). A birthday retreat for my mind, body & soul, the best gift I could give myself. Thank you everybody for your wishes and love. It was a no phone kinda few days( except for all the pictures and videos I managed to capture for memories, which I will share soon). Sorry to all my lovely friends about not reposting your birthday wishes, but by the time I hit the gram they were gone. I feel very blessed and greatful for all the love that comes my way (sic)", followed by two red heart emojis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment