Law Minister Meghwal To Lead Discussions On Strategies To Curb White-Collar Crimes On Oct 11

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to lead discussions among regulators and banking experts on strategies to combat white-collar crimes and protect the integrity of India's growth story at a national conference here on October 11, a statement said on Saturday.

Meghwal is expected to shed light on the regulatory and legal framework strengthened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to prosecute white-collar criminals and intensify collective global initiatives against cyber fraud used for terror funding.

The Law and Justice Minister is likely to call upon experts to frame a credible, actionable roadmap to deter white-collar crime and protect the integrity of India's growth story, advancing PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, the statement said.

The conference, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, will be attended by a broad cross-section of professionals, including former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, lawyers, chartered accountants, company secretaries, and cost accountants, with the aim of nurturing a national collective of whistleblowers, it said.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, former Chief Justice of India, and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange, are also expected to shed light on the white-collar crime landscape, including banking and corporate frauds, cybercrime, tax evasion, and insider trading, it said.

Minister of State, Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra and former Chair, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Dr M. S. Sahoo are also likely to share their views during the TPF Dayitva: A National Legal Conference on Combating White-Collar Crime.

Himmath Jain, National President, TPF, said:“White-collar crime is not just an economic offence; it is a moral breach that erodes public trust. TPF Dayitva is our call to conscience. If we cultivate trust in our system, awareness of our civic duties, and confidence in personal integrity, we can transform into a nation of collective whistleblowers, standing united against white-collar crime.”

Raj Kumar Nahataa, National Convener, Terapanth Professional Forum (TPF), outlined the objective of the discussion and said,“Our aim is to align professional excellence with ethical responsibility. Laws and institutions matter, but they must be reinforced by personal duty.”

He said that at the conference, diverse professional voices will frame a credible, actionable strategy to prevent white-collar crime and protect the integrity of India's growth story, advancing PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.