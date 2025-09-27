Kyrgyzstan Underscores Key Transport Role Of Chinauzbekistan Joint Railway Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev highlighted the importance of developing the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway during his address at the 24th Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

He noted that the railway project, alongside energy initiatives such as CASA-1000 (Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project) designed to facilitate the export of surplus hydroelectricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to power-deficient countries Afghanistan and Pakistan, will enhance regional connectivity and support sustainable development.

Kulubaev also emphasized the significance of the Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in August 2025 in Turkmenistan, calling it a key milestone in strengthening dialogue and setting priorities for the coming period.

He further stressed that for landlocked countries, modernizing transport infrastructure and ensuring access to multimodal corridors remain top priorities. He also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's support for the Avaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 and expressed the country's readiness to actively contribute to fostering unity and promoting principles of equal partnership.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will stretch over 532.53 kilometers. The plan includes building 20 railway stations, including two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 27, 2024, in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.