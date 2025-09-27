Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, U.S. Ink Landmark Memorandum On Nuclear Energy Cooperation

2025-09-27 07:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Muzaffarbek Madrahimov, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Brent Christensen signed a Memorandum of Understanding on nuclear cooperation, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department for Arms Control and Int'l Security.

According to Christensen, the signing of the memorandum establishes a framework for expanded collaboration in nuclear energy, including knowledge exchange between experts and industrial enterprises from both countries.

He also emphasized that the agreement aligns with a U.S. presidential executive order aimed at supporting the competitiveness of the American nuclear industry in the global market.

Earlier this summer, Uzbekistan's senators approved a law joining the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, which provides legal mechanisms for insurance and compensation in the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant.

