Uzbekistan, U.S. Ink Landmark Memorandum On Nuclear Energy Cooperation
According to Christensen, the signing of the memorandum establishes a framework for expanded collaboration in nuclear energy, including knowledge exchange between experts and industrial enterprises from both countries.
He also emphasized that the agreement aligns with a U.S. presidential executive order aimed at supporting the competitiveness of the American nuclear industry in the global market.
Earlier this summer, Uzbekistan's senators approved a law joining the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, which provides legal mechanisms for insurance and compensation in the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment