North Wazirista: Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Two Minor Girls To Afghanistan For Forced Marriage

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police in North Waziristan thwarted an attempt to traffic two minor girls to Afghanistan under the practice of forced marriage (Swara/Wani). The operation was carried out on the directives of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed (PSP).

According to details, the 12- and 14-year-old girls, residents of Dewgar Saidgi in Tehsil Ghulam Khan, were to be sent through an Afghan national to Torkham border for marriage. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, police recovered both girls before they could be moved.

Investigations revealed that around 15 years ago, the girls' late father had married a woman from Tanai in Afghanistan, which sparked a long-standing dispute.

A local jirga later ruled to settle the dispute by handing over the girls for marriage in Afghanistan, a decision reluctantly accepted by the family at the time. The rescued girls were from the father's first marriage.

Police have registered a case and arrested the prime suspect, while SHO Ghulam Khan Raqeeb Khan and the investigation team have begun further inquiry.

DPO Waqar Ahmed (PSP) vowed that the protection of children and women will be ensured, adding that strict action will continue against illegal customs under the law.