Shanghai Puteken Launches Advanced Silicone Timing Belt Series To Transform Precision Drive Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 10:22 pm - Upgrade your machinery with Shanghai Puteken's premium Silicone Timing Belt, designed for precision, durability, and high-performance transmission.

Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in power transmission solutions, is proud to announce the release of its cutting-edge Silicone Timing Belt product line. Engineered for exceptional durability, flexibility, and high-performance operation, this new series is poised to revolutionize timing and synchronization applications across multiple industries.

Unmatched Performance with Silicone Timing Belt Technology

In modern mechanical systems, timing belts play a pivotal role in maintaining precise motion control. The newly launched Silicone Timing Belt from Puteken is crafted from high-grade, heat-resistant silicone elastomers that deliver superior thermal stability, chemical resistance, and low noise operation. Unlike conventional rubber or polyurethane belts, Puteken's silicone solution retains flexibility even under extreme temperature swings, making it ideal for demanding environments. View more:

Key benefits of the new Silicone Timing Belt include:

High temperature resistance: Maintains dimensional stability and tensile strength under prolonged exposure to heat.

Low noise & vibration: Smooth tooth engagement reduces noise and vibration for quieter, cleaner operation.

Chemical and ozone resistance: Excellent durability in harsh environments where oils, solvents, or ozone may degrade ordinary belts.

Longer service life: Enhanced wear resistance and low creep properties prolong service intervals and reduce maintenance costs.

Precision tooth profile: Ensures accurate and consistent power transmission for critical applications.

Availability and Support

The Silicone Timing Belt line is now available for order through Puteken's official sales channels and qualified distributors worldwide. Custom tooth profiles, lengths, and widths can be accommodated to meet specific customer requirements.

For more information about the Silicone Timing Belt series, technical specifications, or ordering options, please visit Puteken's official website or contact their global sales team.

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. is a global leader in motion control and power transmission technologies. With decades of experience in belt drives, gear systems, and advanced materials, Puteken is committed to delivering innovative, high-precision solutions for industries spanning automation and robotics, aerospace, and medical devices. View more: #:~:text=The%20silicone%20timing%20belts%20developed,even%20in%20high%2Dspeed%20environments.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 15221687708

Contact Name: Candy

Email: ...

Website: