Al-Adeem Women's Basketball Team To Compete In Gulf Championship

Qatar's Al-Adeem women's basketball team left for Abu Dhabi to participate in the second edition of the Gulf Women's Basketball Championship which kicks off today. The championship features four teams representing Gulf nations. The delegation is led by Lebanese head coach Rana Bezzazo, supported by fitness coach Melis Shdeed, physiotherapist Maha Al-Raqeeq, and team manager Saria Ranko. The team roster includes Alaa Suleiman, Maya Al-Khatib, Nziha Agha, Sama Jasser, Sarah Maadid, Tania Al-Tawil, Mona Suleiman, Dana Suleiman, as well as professional players Rebecca Akl from Lebanon and Tina Stevens from the USA.

