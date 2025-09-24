Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Member Of US Senate Committee On Foreign Relations

Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Member Of US Senate Committee On Foreign Relations


2025-09-24 02:22:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed met yesterday with Senator Steven David Daines, Member of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who is currently visiting the State of Qatar. The meeting addressed trade and investment cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral economic ties, and reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN24092025000063011010ID1110106579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search