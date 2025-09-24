Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Member Of US Senate Committee On Foreign Relations
Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed met yesterday with Senator Steven David Daines, Member of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who is currently visiting the State of Qatar. The meeting addressed trade and investment cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral economic ties, and reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.
