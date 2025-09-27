US Plotting A Military Comeback At Philippines' Subic Bay

MENAFN - Asia Times) Subic Bay is back in play as the Philippines weighs US security guarantees against China's economic leverage and military pressure, a high-stakes balancing act between survival and prosperity.

This month, multiple media outlets reported that the US Navy plans to establish a military storage facility in the Philippines' Subic Bay by September 2026, according to lease documents.

The US has requested proposals for a five-year lease on a 25,000-square-meter climate-controlled warehouse and maintenance shop within the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Freeport area, located within 16 kilometers of the existing US Marine Corps prepositioning program site.

The facility, which reportedly will not be used to stockpile munitions, is designed for the storage and maintenance of vehicles and equipment and will accommodate up to 60 personnel. The move follows a smaller April solicitation and marks one of the most significant US developments in Subic Bay since US bases were closed in the 1990s, when Subic was converted into a special economic zone.

Aside from that US facility, US and Philippine officials have greenlit a separate munitions plant, touted as the world's largest weapons manufacturing hub, which is intended to boost Philippine defense self-reliance and US forward posture.

Subic Bay, once one of the largest US naval hubs in Asia, has regained prominence amid tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. The US and the Philippines are expanding defense cooperation under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which now covers hundreds of activities annually, and are jointly modernizing facilities across the Philippines.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has signaled openness to further US military investments, framing them as opportunities to enhance resilience, create employment and facilitate technology transfer.