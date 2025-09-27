Taravella's Hydro Turf Introduces Water-Saving Smart Irrigation Solutions With Sod Installation Services In Colorado Springs

MENAFN - GetNews)



PUEBLO, CO - September 26, 2025 - Taravella's Hydro Turf , Colorado's hydroseeding experts for over four decades, today announced the integration of advanced smart irrigation technology with their sod installation services for Colorado Springs residents and businesses. This innovative approach addresses critical water conservation needs while maintaining beautiful, healthy lawns in Colorado's unique climate conditions.

"In the United States, outdoor water use averages more than 9 billion gallons daily, primarily for landscape irrigation, with up to 50% wasted due to inefficient traditional methods," said Sam Taravella, owner of Taravella's Hydro Turf. "Our new smart irrigation solutions tailored for sod installation represent a significant advancement in sustainable landscaping practices for Colorado Springs properties."

The expanded services feature two primary smart irrigation controller options: weather-based (ET) controllers and soil moisture sensor systems. Weather-based controllers utilize local meteorological data, including temperature, wind, solar radiation, and humidity to automatically adjust watering schedules. Soil moisture sensor systems employ advanced technology to measure moisture content directly in the root zone, ensuring precise water delivery only when needed.

Research from the Irrigation Association and the International Center for Water Technology demonstrates that smart irrigation controllers save up to 20 percent more water than traditional systems. Additional studies show potential water savings between 30 to 50 percent across various landscapes and conditions.

Taravella's Hydro Turf has customized these technologies specifically for Colorado's challenging climate and soil conditions. The company's comprehensive sod installation service now includes:



Professional site evaluation to determine optimal smart irrigation system configuration

Custom sod selection suited to specific property conditions and usage patterns

Expert installation of both sod and smart irrigation components

Programming and calibration of smart controllers for maximum efficiency Client education on system maintenance and operation

"Having served Colorado for over 40 years, we understand the unique challenges property owners face with water conservation while maintaining attractive landscapes," Taravella added. "Our expanded services in Colorado Springs combine our deep local expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver lawns that remain beautiful with minimal environmental impact."

The company's expansion into Colorado Springs with these integrated services comes at a critical time as the region continues to face periodic drought conditions and increasing water costs. The smart irrigation solutions complement Taravella's existing hydroseeding, ground preparation, erosion control, and custom seed blend services.

Taravella's Hydro Turf remains committed to its founding principles of personalized service, scientific approach to lawn establishment, and deep community connections throughout Colorado. The family-owned business continues to provide customized solutions at competitive prices compared to traditional landscaping methods.

For residential or commercial properties in Colorado Springs seeking sod installation with water-efficient irrigation solutions, Taravella's Hydro Turf services are available seven days a week from 7am to 9pm.

About Taravella's Hydro Turf:

Founded over 40 years ago, Taravella's Hydro Turf is a family-owned business specializing in hydroseeding, sod installation, and sustainable landscaping solutions throughout Colorado. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including ground preparation, erosion control, custom seed blends, and smart irrigation systems for residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial properties. Taravella's delivers beautiful, customized lawns at competitive prices with personal service from their family to yours.

Contact Information:

Sam Taravella

Taravella's Hydro Turf

2009 Zinno Blvd Suite B

Pueblo, CO 81006

Phone: 719-948-2308