UK Tax Filing Made Easy With Pie Stress-Free HMRC Filing
Pie is reshaping the way people handle taxes by making UK tax filing easy, fast, and stress-free. Designed for freelancers, self-employed workers, and small businesses, the platform gives users confidence with real-time tax checks and direct HMRC submissions - removing the confusion and cost of traditional filing methods.
LONDON, United Kingdom - 26 September, 2025 - Filing a tax return is one of the most stressful jobs for millions across the UK. Now, fintech innovator Pie is transforming the experience by delivering a platform that truly makes UK tax filing easy - guiding users step by step and submitting directly to HMRC.
A Better Way to File
Every year, over 12 million self assessment returns are submitted. For many, the process means hours of paperwork, accountant fees, or the risk of penalties for mistakes. Pie's software changes this with:
Clear guidance throughout the filing process.
Real-time error checks to avoid HMRC rejections.
Fast, secure submissions straight from any device.
“People shouldn't dread tax season,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie.“Our goal is to make UK tax filing easy, approachable, and even rewarding. It's your money - claim it.”
Built for Everyone
From self-employed workers and landlords to first-time filers, Pie ensures users can complete their tax return with confidence. The intuitive platform is designed to reduce stress, save time, and provide transparency around what taxpayers owe.
Call to Action
Taxpayers can start today by visiting and discover how Pie makes UK tax filing easy.
About Pie
Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mcnally, Pie Money Limited is a UK fintech company dedicated to simplifying tax for individuals and businesses. Its mission is clear:“It's your money. Claim it.” With HMRC-compliant submissions, real-time tax insights, and a growing user base, Pie is trusted by thousands to make tax stress-free.
Legal Disclaimer:
