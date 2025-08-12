Trump Hails Ilham Aliyev And Nikol Pashinyan As 'Great Leaders' After Peace Treaty Signing
US President Donald Trump has praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a historic peace treaty, calling it an honor to witness the event after decades of conflict, Azernews reports.
"Great Honor being with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as we signed a Peace Treaty after decades of War and Death. These are two wonderful men, and Great Leaders. They are now good friends of mine!", - the post reads.
