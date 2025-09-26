Influencer Mahi Singh Shares QR Code, Seeks Small Donations To Buy Iphone 17 Pro Max: 'Aaplog Ek-Ek, Do-Do Rupiye...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The frenzy surrounding the newly launched iPhone 17 series has taken an unusual turn after a video of a young content creator from Uttar Pradesh went viral.

UP influencer 'begs' followers for money to buy iPhone 17 Pro Max

Known to her followers as“Beauty Queen,” Mahi Singh from Lakhimpur has appealed to the public to send her small contributions through a UPI QR code in order to purchase the iPhone 17 Pro Max .

In the video, which is circulating widely on social media platform X , Singh is seen addressing her followers with an emotional request. She explained that her father had bought her the iPhone 16 just three months ago, but when she asked for the latest model, he refused.

With her birthday approaching on October 21, Singh said she was determined to own the new iPhone and was therefore turning to her audience for help.

In the video, Mahi said, in Hindi, "17 Pro Abhi launch hua hai, iska colour bhi mujhe bohot pasand hai. Abhi 3 mahine pehle papa ne lekar diya tha, 16 hai. Aur ye phone humko lena hai October 21 ko hamara birthday hai lekin papa mujhe ye phone nahi dila rahe. Aaplog ek-ek, do-do, teen-teen, char-char rupiye ki help karoge toh main ye phone le sakti hun aur aapka dil se shukriya karungi. Ye mera sapna pura ho jay, haqiqat mein ye phone mujhe itna pasand aya ki kuch kehne ko nahi hai (The 17 Pro has just been launched and I really like its colour. Three months ago, my father bought me the 16. But I want to get this phone for my birthday on October 21, and my father isn't buying it for me. If you all help with one, two, three, or four rupees each, then I can buy this phone and I will thank you from the bottom of my heart. This will make my dream come true. Honestly, I like this phone so much that I have no words to describe it.)

Internet reacts to the video

Singh described the iPhone 17 Pro Max as her“dream phone” and promised to remain grateful to all who supported her in achieving it. Her appeal has sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising the request as frivolous while others viewed it as a light-hearted attempt to engage followers.

More about iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was launched on September 19, 2025, and represents Apple's latest technology in smartphones with its powerful A19 Pro chip and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display.

It features a triple 48MP camera setup, improved battery life, and comes with advanced video capabilities for professional-grade filming. The starting price in India for the 256GB version is ₹1,49,900, making it one of the premium phones available now.

The phone is availabl e in vibrant color options, including Cosmic Orange, have made it particularly popular among tech enthusiasts.