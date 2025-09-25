MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 17.15 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 200 million as part of a bond program

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the“Company”) issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 200 million. The maturity date of the bond is 2 October 2029 and the loan has a floating interest rate. The ISIN code of the bond is FI4000592340.

The loan issuance will take place under OmaSp's EUR 4 billion bond program. On 27 May 2025, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority FIN-FSA approved the Company's bond program, and the supplements to the base prospectus on 20 August 2025 and 19 September 2025.

The base prospectus, the supplements and the final terms of the bond will be available in English on the Company's website at .

OmaSp will apply for admission of the bond to public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock market listing.

The Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager of the issue is Danske Bank A/S. Other Joint Lead Managers are DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, Erste Group Bank AG, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Law firm Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal advisor.

