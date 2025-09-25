Servicetitan And Verisk Team Up To Bring Xactimate® To New Roofing And Exterior Contractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is announcing a new collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, to connect Verisk's Xactimatesolution for property claims management with the ServiceTitan platform. Geared towards trades businesses that handle insurance work, especially those in roofing and exteriors, this new collaboration will explore ways to give contractors using both platforms the power to create and submit estimates faster, reduce manual data entry, and keep jobs moving with greater reliability from the initial inspection to the final invoice.

“At ServiceTitan, we're always pushing the bounds of what's possible for our customers,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan.“By working to bridge the gap between Xactimate and ServiceTitan, we are aiming to help teams produce insurance-ready estimates and sell faster, with fewer clicks and less rework. The goal? A smarter, more connected experience that drives profitability and delivers a better homeowner experience.”

When complete, the product integration will be designed to allow contractors to load their ServiceTitan estimate data into Verisk's Xactimate to review, validate, and complete the claims estimating process. The resulting output would be designed to populate in ServiceTitan in an effort to improve operational efficiency and help ensure estimates, documentation, and communications are synced with the contractor's system of record.

“Roofing and exterior contractors face challenges and they need tools that address the complexity of their work,” said Aaron Brunko, president of Property Estimating Solutions at Verisk.“We're excited that ServiceTitan has chosen to collaborate with Xactimate and look forward to collaborating on a shared vision of empowering resilience for the restoration industry with technology that drives accuracy, productivity and efficiency.”

Working with Xactimate underscores ServiceTitan's ongoing mission to build the operating system that powers the trades by giving contractors a connected, end-to-end system that improves accuracy, reduces delays and protects profit margins on insurance-driven work.

For more information on the ServiceTitan and Verisk collaboration, visit: servicetitan/partner/verisk.

To learn more about ServiceTitan's solutions, visit:

Xactimate® is a registered trademark of Xactware Solutions, Inc., a Verisk company.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

