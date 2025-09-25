Steeple Bookkeeping Highlights The Importance Of Specialized Church Accounting Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steeple Bookkeeping is drawing attention to the growing need for reliable church accounting services, as faith communities across the state face increasing financial complexity. From managing donations and restricted funds to ensuring transparent reporting for boards and congregations, accurate accounting plays a vital role in the health of a church.“Church accounting isn't the same as small business bookkeeping, or even traditional nonprofit accounting,” said Michelle Adams, founder of Steeple Bookkeeping.“It requires a deep understanding of fund accounting and the unique way churches handle contributions and expenses. Our goal is to help churches maintain integrity and clarity in their finances so they can focus on ministry.”In addition to serving churches across Massachusetts, Steeple Bookkeeping provides virtual bookkeeping services to churches and nonprofits nationwide. This allows faith communities of all sizes to access specialized accounting support, no matter their location.Steeple Bookkeeping's services for churches include:- Tracking donations and tithes- Fund accounting for missions, benevolence, and designated programs- Clergy payroll management, including housing allowances- Expense and reimbursement management- Clear, accessible reports for pastors, boards, and congregations- Accounting workflow optimizationWith many congregations relying on volunteers or stretched staff, the demand for professional church accounting has never been higher. By offering specialized support, Steeple Bookkeeping helps ensure that faith-based organizations can steward their resources responsibly and with transparency.“Strong financial stewardship builds trust within a congregation,” Adams added.“When churches have confidence in their numbers, they can dedicate more energy to their mission and community.”About the FounderMichelle Adams, owner of Steeple Bookkeeping, brings more than 15 years of hands-on accounting and bookkeeping experience. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a master's in Tax, along with a QuickBooks ProAdvisor certification. With over 8 years of church and nonprofit fund accounting experience and 12 years working with small and medium-sized businesses, Adams offers a rare blend of technical expertise and mission-driven insight.“I love making order out of chaos with numbers and providing reliable financial support that frees my clients to focus on their primary work,” Adams said.“At Steeple Bookkeeping, clients always work directly with me, no handoffs or layers of staff. I take the time to know each organization personally, providing consistent, tailored support.”Adams provides remote bookkeeping services to churches and nonprofits in Massachusetts, New England, and nationwide.About Steeple BookkeepingSteeple Bookkeeping is a Massachusetts-based firm specializing in accounting services for churches and nonprofits. With a mission-focused approach and a commitment to integrity, Steeple Bookkeeping provides clear, dependable financial support to faith communities across the state and virtually across the U.S.

