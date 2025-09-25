Cloudflare Helps Protect Independent Journalism and Non-Profits From AI Crawlers–For Free
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, September 24, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it is expanding Project Galileo to help nonprofits and independent media monitor and control how AI services are accessing content on their websites. Participants in the program—which includes 750 journalists, independent news organizations, and other non-profits supporting news gathering around the world—will have access to Cloudflare’s Bot Management and AI Crawl Control services to better protect their websites from unwanted AI crawlers for free.
Non-profits and news organizations—especially those operating at the local level or in repressive societies—are facing significant challenges in transitioning to the AI-driven web. They rely on people being able to visit their sites to connect with their readers, get accurate information to the public, and generate critical revenue or fundraising. As people increasingly turn to AI models for information, however, they are less likely to visit the actual website where the information they received originated. This cycle threatens news organizations’ ability to stay in business, and it also puts communities at risk of losing their sources of local news.
“I believe in journalism, and I believe that the health of local, independent news is essential for a healthy Internet and a healthy society,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "When we started Project Galileo, we wanted to help stop cyberattacks from suppressing the online voices of journalists and human rights workers. Now, that vision is expanding and we want to ensure the evolution of AI works in their favor, not against it.”
Since 2014, Cloudflare's Project Galileo has helped protect non-profits, journalists, human rights defenders, and vulnerable groups from cyber threats. Earlier this year, Cloudflare announced how it is helping large publishers and content creators of all kinds better control and monitor how AI crawlers access content on their websites. Now, Cloudflare wants to bring those tools, for free, to more non-profits and journalists and help them better adapt to the AI-driven web. Cloudflare is also committing to expanding access to AI tools for non-profits and public interest organizations to modernize how they can use and build with AI to better support their missions.
Independent Media Navigate the AI-Driven Landscape
“In an era defined by AI and digital disruption, providing robust tools to independent media isn’t just support - it’s a lifeline,” said Meera Selva, CEO of Internews Europe. “Cloudflare's commitment to equipping Internews and its partners with secure, Business-level access has empowered journalists in high-risk environments to withstand cyber threats and uphold press freedom. Because when information flows safely, communities thrive.”
"Independent publishers need tools that are easy to use and affordable, so they can focus on growing their business,” said Sarah Gustavus Lim, Membership Director at LION. “LION appreciates the security and protection Cloudflare has provided our members through Project Galileo for years, and we're excited to see more resources now available to help members manage the rapidly evolving landscape of digital security."
"Independent media's ability to fulfill its democratic function by gathering news and distributing trusted information depends on generating revenues free from political or business influence,” said Ryan Powell, Head of Innovation and Media Business at International Press Institute. “By monitoring and monetizing the crawling of publisher's sites, media can protect their intellectual property while developing new revenue streams to support their quality journalism."
To learn more, please check out the resources below:
