Vision Fund Reinforces Client-Focused Wealth Management with Global Reach
(MENAFN- Crypto FlowX) Luxembourg - September 29, 2025 — Vision Fund, founded in 2005, today reaffirms its commitment to tailored, client-first wealth management solutions delivered with local proximity and global capability. The firm focuses exclusively on wealth management and portfolio services, providing bespoke advice and execution for private and institutional clients across multiple jurisdictions.
Vision Fund positions itself as an advisory partner rather than a seller. The firm’s approach accounts for the entrepreneurial, financial, family and personal circumstances of each client, enabling the delivery of wealth-planning solutions aligned to short-, medium- and long-term goals. Clients receive a dedicated senior banker supported by a multidisciplinary team that combines sector expertise and broad market experience to deliver holistic portfolio management.
“Every client relationship is bespoke,” said a Vision Fund spokesperson. “By listening carefully and designing solutions around each family’s or institution’s unique needs, we aim to preserve capital, manage risk and pursue long-term growth.”
Comprehensive investment principles
Vision Fund applies a set of core investment principles intended to improve long-term outcomes for clients: regular portfolio rebalancing; disciplined saving and investing; diversification across asset classes; minimizing fees and taxes; maintaining focus amid market noise; and establishing a clear financial plan. These principles guide both discretionary portfolio management and trade-only services offered to clients.
Depth of research and market access
The firm’s investment platform is supported by more than 50 research professionals who follow over 500 companies globally. Vision Fund’s Capital Markets team provides eligible clients with access to private equity opportunities, new share issues and initial public offerings, along with execution and direct bidding where applicable. This blend of in-house analysis and global market access is designed to identify long-term growth opportunities while managing downside risk.
Flexible client services
Vision Fund offers both full portfolio management—where clients grant discretionary authority for day-to-day decisions within agreed risk limits—and a trade-only service for clients who prefer to retain decision-making control. Trade-only clients benefit from prompt order execution, competitive pricing through Vision Fund’s global partner network, and smooth international settlement.
Regulation, execution and client support
The firm emphasizes superior execution and a culture of innovation, continually refining trading systems and analytics to enhance performance. Vision Fund’s global footprint—spanning experienced professionals across multiple offices—aims to combine local market insight with substantial product resources and technology.
About Vision Fund
Founded in 2005, Vision Fund is a boutique wealth management and investment firm focused on delivering tailored portfolio solutions for private and institutional clients. The firm blends local proximity with global resources to support wealth preservation, growth and long-term financial planning.
Head offices & contact
Rue 19-21 route d'Arlon, L-8009 Strassen, G.D Luxembourg
32 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10013, USA
