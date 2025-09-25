Bosnia, UK Agree On New 2025-2028 Defense Plan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a meeting was held between Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers of BiH and Minister of Defense Zukan Helez and a delegation of the United Kingdom Parliament, Trend reports.

The delegation consisted of Paul Waugh, Reg Pula, and Philippe Lefevre.

Minister Helez welcomed the guests, emphasizing that the presence of parliamentarians from one of the world's most influential democratic states testifies to the shared commitment to building stable and long-term relations between our countries.

During the meeting, discussions focused on joint projects and initiatives contributing to the strengthening of the defence system of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Special attention was given to the appointment of Mrs. Holly Campbell-Stevens as Special Advisor for Defence Reform, as well as cooperation on drafting a new implementation plan for the 2025–2028 period within the framework of the“Women, Peace, and Security” (WPS) initiative.

Support from the United Kingdom in the area of human security was also discussed, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for training and the renovation of a facility at the “Mika Bosnić” barracks in Manjača for the needs of the Peace Support Operations Training Centre (PSOTC). Continuous UK assistance was highlighted, especially through its role as the lead nation in the AIRMEDEVAC (air medical evacuation) project, as well as within NATO's Defence Capacity Building Initiative (DCBI).

The great importance of UK support in the field of education was underlined, as many cadets and members of the Armed Forces of BiH have graduated from prestigious military academies and schools in the UK, with new participants already enrolled.

Minister Helez informed the guests that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of BiH continue to implement the Development and Modernisation Plan of the Armed Forces of BiH 2017–2027, along with activities under the Reform Programme and the Planning and Review Process (PARP), with a total estimated value of 25–30 million euros.

Minister Zukan Helez also briefed the UK Parliament delegation on the malign influence of the Russian Federation at various levels of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He stressed that this influence is reflected in political, economic, and security segments, highlighting the importance of continuous international support and cooperation in strengthening the resilience of state institutions and preserving the country's stability.

“Such visits are not just formal meetings, they are proof that Bosnia and Herzegovina has sincere and reliable friends who understand our strategic importance, but also our potential as a stable and secure partner within the Euro-Atlantic community,” Minister Helez emphasized.

In his remarks, Paul Waugh praised the contribution of the Armed Forces of BiH to international missions, with a special focus on their engagement in Afghanistan, underlining their professionalism, dedication, and efficiency. He also reiterated the United Kingdom's full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressing the importance of international cooperation in maintaining regional stability. Waugh particularly voiced strong support for initiatives aimed at reducing the malign influence of the Russian Federation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, underlining the importance of joint efforts to strengthen the resilience of the state and its institutions.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Helez thanked the members of the delegation for their visit and the UK's continuous support in strengthening Bosnia and Herzegovina's defence capacities. Their visit represents a strong message of support to Bosnia and Herzegovina and a confirmation of the excellent bilateral relations our country enjoys with the United Kingdom.