Party High Command To Decide On RS Polls: Tariq Karra
Srinagar – President of the Jammu & Kashmir unit of the Congress, Tariq Hamid Karra on Thursday said that the party's high command will make the final decision regarding its strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 24.
Karra said,“The matter will be discussed with the party leadership, and they will examine all aspects before taking a final call.”
He refused to comment further on the matter, reported news agency KNO.
In the Rajya Sabha polls, the NC-Congress alliance is poised to comfortably win three out of the four seats. It is widely believed that the Congress, which has six MLAs in J&K, could seek one of the three“safe” seats.
Sources disclosed that the party may field Ghulam Ahmad Mir, MLA from Dooru, who has already been playing a role at the national level.
