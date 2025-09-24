Robotic Construction Set To Disrupt GCC Construction Sector

The $175.24 billion construction sector of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is set to enter the 4th Industrial Revolution with the introduction of robotic construction that will transform the traditional labour-intensive industry into an automated and more efficient sector that will not only reduce construction cost and time, but will also reduce waste to a near zero stage.

According to data from BNC Network, the total value of GCC construction projects was $2.42 trillion as of September 2025, with 22,853 active projects tracked.

In 2024, the total value of construction project contract awards in the GCC reached approximately $264.4 billion, marking a 6 percent increase from $249.4 billion recorded the previous year, according to MEED. Robotic construction will help speed up the execution and delivery of the projects in future.

In certain developed markets, modular, off-site, 3D printed buildings have become a reality. However, the deployment of robots in fixing the bulk of the construction work has never been seen before. Thanks to a partnership between UAE-based Mulk International and Egyptian technology company Marses – robotic construction is now just a matter of time.

Mulk Marses Robotics, the new joint venture between Mulk International, the international business arm of UAE-based Mulk Holdings International, and Marses said, it will set up a number of robotic construction industries in the UAE, Europe and USA. These factories will bring the next-generation production technology to ensure high-efficiency production of robotically manufactured wall panels, pods, and modular housing systems, delivering significant cost and time savings.

Mulk Marses Robotics is set to accelerate the shift from the traditional labour-intensive construction methods to an technologically advanced, automated manufacturing model-unlocking exponential value through unprecedented gains in speed, cost-efficiency, quality, and environmental sustainability. It is transforming construction into a highly efficient, high-tech, and scalable industry, ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

“This joint venture represents a monumental shift in our vision for the future of construction,” said Adnan Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Marses Robotics.“For too long, the industry has been held back by traditional, time-consuming methods. With robotic modular manufacturing, we can now build with a new level of precision, speed, and sustainability that will deliver immense value and transform the industry's investment profile.”

The GCC construction market value for 2025 is estimated to be around $175.24 billion, according to a Mordor Intelligence report published in August 2025. This value is projected to grow to over $214.34 billion by 2030, driven by robust government infrastructure spending, economic diversification, and investment in housing and sustainability initiatives across the region, despite a dip in new contract awards in early 2025.

Mulk Marses Robotics will launch a number of fully-automated modular construction factories in the UAE, Europe, and USA, to establish a global footprint. These factories will bring the next-generation production technology to ensure high-efficiency production of robotically manufactured wall panels, pods, and modular housing systems, delivering significant cost and time savings.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, added:“Our deep expertise across diverse industries revealed that construction is ripe for a new wave of innovation. This is not just about a new trend-it is about capturing the future of the industry. This partnership unites Mulk's global market presence and building solutions expertise with MARSES' unmatched proficiency in automation and advanced manufacturing. Together, we are creating a powerhouse that will shape how the world builds and invests in its infrastructure.”

Mulk Marses Robotics will be a sustainable leader in construction with the integration of sustainability practices as a core competitive advantage by reducing waste, optimising resources, and cutting carbon footprints. It will deploy future-proof technology by developing a global automation catalogue for future applications in other high-value industries. It will establish a Construction Automation Training Academy to build the next generation of skilled professionals and secure a talent pipeline.

Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International, emphasized the wider transformation, by adding,“Robotics and construction are not just technologies-they represent a turning point for the way humanity builds. By merging automation with construction, we can slash timelines, lower costs, elevate quality, and embed sustainability at the core of every project. With Mulk Marses Robotics, we are laying the foundation for a new era in global infrastructure-an era defined by speed, intelligence, and resilience.”

While the core focus is to revolutionise construction, Mulk Marses Robotics will also extend its proprietary technologies into other high-growth sectors, including automotive, electronics, and heavy material handling, driving a second wave of expansion and diversification.

“For decades, we've built our homes and cities the same way. We stand at the beginning of the AI and Robotics era, and it's time to take a new path. Our vision is to empower the future of construction with a method that will enable us to meet the global transformations happening all around us. We are making sustainability a core value by minimizing waste, optimizing resources, and cutting carbon footprints, which will be our focus as we move toward this new age of automation,” said Mohammed, Marses Co-Founder and CEO of Mulk Marses Robotics.

The launch of Mulk Marses Robotics comes at a critical time when the global construction industry is under immense pressure to deliver faster, greener, and more affordable solutions. By combining Mulk International's market leadership with Marses' technological depth, the JV is uniquely positioned as the vanguard of this transformation-offering a compelling opportunity to reshape construction for the modern era and deliver significant returns.