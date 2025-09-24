Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Which Goddess Is Worshipped Today? Check Puja Vidhi, Significance

2025-09-24 10:09:52
Navratri 2025 4th Day: Goddess Kushmanda is one of the Navdurgas. She is worshipped on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. It's said that the universe originated from her womb, which is how she got her name

This year, Shardiya Navratri is 10 days long as Chaturthi Tithi is on Sept 25 & 26. Devi Kushmanda will be worshipped on both days for long life and good health.

10:48 AM to 12:18 PM11:54 AM to 12:42 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)12:18 PM to 01:48 PM01:48 PM to 03:17 PM06:16 PM to 07:47 PM

On Sept 25, after a bath, place Devi's idol. Offer flowers, light a lamp, and present malpua. Perform aarti and chant the mantra 108 times for blessings.

Kushmanda, giver of joy, have mercy! You have countless names. I long for your sight, fulfill my wish. Remove my troubles, Mother. Your devotees bow to you.

DisclaimerThe info in this article is from religious texts and scholars. It is for informational purposes only.

