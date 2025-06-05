UPI Balance Check Limit To Change From August 1: What Phonepe, Google Pay Users Must Know

UPI services are booming in India. PhonePe and Google Pay are used for every small transaction. The National Payments Corporation of India has made a key decision to revise the rules for UPI payment services.

UPI-based payments have become a part of our lives. Transactions through apps like PhonePe and Google Pay have increased. With the latest key decisions taken by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), changes are going to take place in the balance check method.

According to NPCI, these changes will come into effect from August 1, 2025. These new rules are being brought in with the intention of reducing the burden on the UPI network. Uninterrupted services will be provided without any inconvenience to the users. With this, some limits will be imposed on the process of checking the balance by users in a day.

Under the new rules, you can only check your balance a maximum of 50 times a day. If you are using more than one UPI app (for example: PhonePe + Google Pay), you can check the balance 50 times in each app, which means a total of 100 times.

Also, NPCI has clearly instructed banks to inform the user of the account balance after each transaction. This reduces the need to frequently check the balance.

New limits are also being implemented on API transactions (automated services, banking applications, etc.) that take place in the backend of UPI. User permission will be required to make API transactions from 10 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. It has been suggested to reduce system-initiated calls during these times.

Automated payments such as SIP transactions, OTT payments, etc. will now have to be processed during off-peak hours instead of peak times. For example, even if you set an auto payment for the evening, it will be processed during off-peak hours. This is a key step taken to efficiently manage network traffic.

These changes not only enhance the security of digital payments but also help to keep the system stable. Users should ensure that their apps and banking alerts are working properly. Importantly, it is best to avoid checking the balance unnecessarily.