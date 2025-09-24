Asia Cup: Special Offer Goes Live On Super Four And Final Match Tickets Khaleej Times

As the DP World Asia Cup 2025 moves through the thrilling Super Four stage, fans now have the chance to grab exciting match ticket offers for the all-important games including Sunday's final.

All tickets categories, including premium and hospitality tickets, are available exclusively on Platinumlist.

A limited number of individual tickets remain for the three remaining tournament matches, including the highly anticipated decider on Sunday, September 28.

All three matches will be played at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.

Fans can also enjoy a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer on tickets in the Premium and Pavilion East/West Stands with limited availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, with every full-priced ticket in the Premium or Pavilion categories, parents or guardians can purchase up to two child tickets (ages 4–10) for just AED 25 each, provided the children accompany them.

As per the tournament's Child Policy, children aged four and under can enter the stadium free of charge without a ticket.

Remaining games:

Thursday, September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, September 26: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, September 27: Rest Day

Sunday, September 28: Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, September 29: Reserve day