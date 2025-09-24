Dh106 Billion For Homes: UAE President Witnesses Launch Of 13 New Projects In Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the announcement of agreements to develop 13 new residential communities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The projects aim to provide more than 40,000 homes and residential plots for Emirati citizens, with a total cost of Dh106 billion.

The agreements, signed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) with several property development companies, include the construction of 25,244 housing units for Emiratis over the next five years, at a total cost of Dh94 billion.

In addition, approximately 14,876 residential plots will be developed at a cost of AED12 billion.

During the announcement at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Ruler was briefed on the new projects, which are being delivered to the highest international standards. The developments are designed to create fully integrated residential communities and neighbourhoods for Emiratis, offering a full range of essential services, community facilities and recreational spaces.

These will include commercial centres, mosques, schools, public parks, green areas and sports facilities, all carefully planned to meet sustainability goals, respond to citizens' needs and foster family stability and wellbeing across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the launch of these integrated projects highlights the housing sector's status as a national priority, aimed at enhancing citizens' quality of life and ensuring the comfort and wellbeing of Emirati families. These families form the bedrock of a stable and cohesive society and are a vital pillar of the nation's continued development. He noted that building fully integrated residential communities to the highest standards represents a strategic investment in fostering a stable society equipped to meet future needs.

He also stressed the importance of unified efforts and enhanced cooperation between government entities and the private sector to deliver housing and development projects that meet the needs of Emirati families, support their social stability and provide them with comfort and a dignified standard of living. He emphasised that these efforts should be guided by values that reflect the UAE's authentic identity.

The launch of these new projects adds to the developments currently being carried out by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, including the West Baniyas Housing Project and the Yas Canal Housing Project. With these additions, the total number of new homes and residential plots under development by the Authority will reach around 45,000, all scheduled for completion by 2029.

The agreements include the development of six fully integrated residential communities in various areas of Abu Dhabi city, providing a total of 14,444 housing units at a combined cost of Dh55.38 billion. These will be delivered by Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding and Modon Properties.

In addition, five further agreements were announced for the development of five residential communities in Al Ain, offering 10,480 housing units at a total cost of Dh36.95 billion. These will be carried out in partnership with Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Wahat Al Zaweya Real Estate and IMKAN Properties.

In Al Dhafra Region, Aldar Properties will undertake two housing projects in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed, providing 320 homes at a total cost of Dh1.59 billion.

On this occasion, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, noted that the agreements reflect the vision of His Highness the President to strengthen family and social stability by providing housing that meets the aspirations of Emirati citizens and supports their overall wellbeing. He highlighted that the initiative also aligns with the objectives of the Year of Community, which aims to deepen family bonds and promote values of social cohesion.

He also added that the projects reflect the UAE President's commitment to providing stable and secure housing for Emiratis. He underlined the importance of close collaboration with the private sector in developing integrated residential communities that keep pace with the changing needs of families across Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, stated that the agreements form part of the leadership's vision to provide modern, sustainable housing that meets the aspirations of citizens and enhances their quality of life. He affirmed that the Authority continues to work in partnership with the private sector to deliver integrated housing projects that meet the highest standards while addressing the needs of Emirati families across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He added that the Authority will give citizens the opportunity to choose their preferred residential areas using a map-based reservation system. This initiative is designed to strengthen social ties, support family cohesion, and contribute to the creation of sustainable, well-connected communities. He also confirmed that all new housing units will be allocated to citizens within two years.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, stated that the agreements reflect the Abu Dhabi Government's strong commitment to ensuring a dignified quality of life for citizens. He noted that providing high-quality housing plays a vital role in strengthening family and social stability, in line with the emirate's sustainable development plans and the leadership's ambitious vision.