Missed PM-Kisan Payment? THESE 10 Common Mistakes Could Be Why

PM Kisan Common Mistakes: Millions await the 20th PM-Kisan installment. Many farmers miss out due to misunderstandings. Let's explore 10 common mistakes that cause farmers losses.

Fact: Nope! You gotta keep up with e-KYC, land verification, and bank details updates, or your installment might get paused.Fact: Aadhaar link is key, but your bank account also needs Aadhaar linking, correct IFSC, and NPCI mapping.Fact: If you used OTP for e-KYC, you might need biometric e-KYC again. Installments can get stuck without it.Fact: Land ownership changes, account/survey number updates? Update the PM-Kisan portal!Fact: Not really. Each installment goes through verification. Mismatched info can halt the next one.Fact: The government sends payments every 4 months around a set date. Missed updates? You might miss the payment.Fact: Only one member per family (spouse, minor children) is eligible. Multiple benefits are considered fraud.Fact: Mobile linking is crucial for e-KYC, OTP, and SMS alerts. Stay updated!Fact: Being listed is just step one. Failed transactions mean no money, listed or not.Fact: PM-Kisan opens doors to Kisan Credit Cards, crop insurance, machinery subsidies, scholarships, and more!