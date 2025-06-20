Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Missed PM-Kisan Payment? THESE 10 Common Mistakes Could Be Why

Missed PM-Kisan Payment? THESE 10 Common Mistakes Could Be Why


2025-06-20 08:11:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PM Kisan Common Mistakes: Millions await the 20th PM-Kisan installment. Many farmers miss out due to misunderstandings. Let's explore 10 common mistakes that cause farmers losses.

Fact: Nope! You gotta keep up with e-KYC, land verification, and bank details updates, or your installment might get paused.Fact: Aadhaar link is key, but your bank account also needs Aadhaar linking, correct IFSC, and NPCI mapping.Fact: If you used OTP for e-KYC, you might need biometric e-KYC again. Installments can get stuck without it.Fact: Land ownership changes, account/survey number updates? Update the PM-Kisan portal!Fact: Not really. Each installment goes through verification. Mismatched info can halt the next one.Fact: The government sends payments every 4 months around a set date. Missed updates? You might miss the payment.Fact: Only one member per family (spouse, minor children) is eligible. Multiple benefits are considered fraud.Fact: Mobile linking is crucial for e-KYC, OTP, and SMS alerts. Stay updated!Fact: Being listed is just step one. Failed transactions mean no money, listed or not.Fact: PM-Kisan opens doors to Kisan Credit Cards, crop insurance, machinery subsidies, scholarships, and more!

MENAFN20062025007385015968ID1109700481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search