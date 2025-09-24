Trump's Latest Dig At Biden: No Portrait, Just Autopen On White House 'Presidential Walk Of Fame'
A Biden spokeswoman said she had no comment on the new portrait. Trump had earlier indicated that he intended to represent Biden with an autopen on the Presidential Walk of Fame.
The official White House account on X showed Trump viewing the portrait during a walk through the colonnade outside the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Trump often claimed that at the end of his term in office, Biden was not really the one making decisions. Trump had previously alleged that the Biden administration might have forged their boss's signature by using the autopen and taken broad actions he wasn't aware of.Also Read | Harris admits Joe Biden was 'tired' - but rejects 'conspiracy' claims in memoir Biden administration denies claim
Joe Biden and his former aides have denied these claims, emphasising the president's active role in governing. A Biden spokeswoman said she had no comment on the new portrait.
The snub marks Trump's latest effort to undermine a predecessor he frequently mocks - a pattern he continued on Tuesday before more than 100 world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA . Trump has consistently refused to accept his 2020 loss to Biden, instead baselessly attributing the result to voter fraud.Also Read | Kamala Harris says letting Biden decide alone on reelection was 'recklessness'
The addition of the Walk of Fame is the latest in a series of design changes Trump has made at the White House since resuming office. He has also added gold flourishes to the Oval Office walls, installed massive new flagpoles on both lawns, replaced the grass in the Rose Garden with patio stone and started construction on a massive new ballroom.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment