Kuwait Amir Rep. Addresses UNGA 80Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called on the brotherly Republic of Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between the two countries.
Delivering Kuwait's speech before the 80th session of UN General Assembly late on Wednesday, His Highness the Crown Prince said, "I'm pleased to convey to you congratulations of His Highness the Amir on the success of this session."
His Highness the Crown Prince stressed the importance of the demarcation of maritime boundary beyond the 162 mark with Iraq, in accordance with international laws and charters, as well as addressing the issues of POWs and missing persons, in addition to the country's national archive for the last three decades.
His Highness also appealed to the Iraqi brothers to abide by bilateral agreements related to security and technical aspects of Khor Abdullah issue. (more)
