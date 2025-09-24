Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Rep. Addresses UNGA 80Th Session


2025-09-24 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called on the brotherly Republic of Iraq to take tangible steps to address all pending issues between the two countries.
Delivering Kuwait's speech before the 80th session of UN General Assembly late on Wednesday, His Highness the Crown Prince said, "I'm pleased to convey to you congratulations of His Highness the Amir on the success of this session."
His Highness the Crown Prince stressed the importance of the demarcation of maritime boundary beyond the 162 mark with Iraq, in accordance with international laws and charters, as well as addressing the issues of POWs and missing persons, in addition to the country's national archive for the last three decades.
His Highness also appealed to the Iraqi brothers to abide by bilateral agreements related to security and technical aspects of Khor Abdullah issue. (more)
hb


MENAFN24092025000071011013ID1110107891

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search