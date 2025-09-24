Chris Dowell Exposes The Hidden Costs Of Cheap Asphalt In New Book,“The Pavement Trap”

MENAFN - GetNews) Chris Dowell, founder of Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction, releases The Pavement Trap, a straight-talking guide that helps property managers avoid costly mistakes and protect investments when hiring paving contractors.







Chris Dowell, founder of Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction and a 30-year veteran of the paving industry, has released a new book, The Pavement Trap: How to Avoid the Costly Mistakes of Hiring the Wrong Contractor. The book shines a spotlight on the hidden dangers property managers and business owners face when chasing low bids on asphalt projects-and how those“savings” can quickly turn into six-figure disasters.

Dowell began his career in 1996 as a laborer with a shovel and worked his way up to become the youngest paving foreman in the Quad Cities by the age of 27. In 2011, he launched Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction, which has since grown into one of the region's most respected commercial paving firms. Today, the company operates seven crews, five pavers, and its own asphalt plant, ensuring quality control and accountability on every project.

The Pavement Trap combines real-world stories, insider knowledge, and practical checklists to help readers avoid common pitfalls, such as:



The hidden costs of“low bid” contractors who cut corners on materials and thickness.

The risks of improperly using recycled asphalt -and how the right mix design makes all the difference.

The seven dumbest mistakes people make when hiring a paving contractor. The nine smart questions that instantly separate professionals from pretenders.

“This book isn't about paving-it's about protecting yourself,” Dowell said.“I've seen too many property managers and business owners waste tens of thousands of dollars because they trusted the wrong contractor. My goal is to give people the knowledge they need to make smarter, safer decisions.”

The Pavement Trap is available now in print and digital formats. A free flipbook edition can also be accessed online for property managers and business owners who want an immediate resource before their next paving project.

About the Author

Chris Dowell is the founder of Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction and owner of Superior Asphalt Plant. With nearly three decades of hands-on experience, he has led major projects for schools, municipalities, hospitals, and industrial facilities across the Midwest. Known for his straight-talking approach and commitment to doing things right, Dowell has become a trusted authority in the paving industry.

Location Info: Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction, 602 2nd St W, Andalusia, IL 61232, +13097951516