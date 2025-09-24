President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO And President Of Franklin Templeton In New York
The meeting included an exchange of views on the global investment environment, opportunities for emerging countries to access capital markets, and the role of international partnerships in economic transformation.
The discussion focused on future directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Franklin Templeton.
Jenny Johnson noted that economic projects and development initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years have created significant opportunities for international capital. She praised the stable and favorable environment established for investors in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that it provides a strong foundation for long-term partnerships.
The meeting highlighted that Franklin Templeton's extensive and successful experience in capital markets, infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy could contribute to Azerbaijan's economic, financial, and green agendas.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the close cooperation between Franklin Templeton and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that this partnership is of great importance for deepening Azerbaijan's capital markets, strengthening the region's investment potential, and promoting sustainable development. The head of state also emphasized the significance of the company's expertise in alternative investments and its successful projects in regional countries, underscoring broad opportunities for mutual collaboration.
Franklin Templeton, founded in 1947 in the United States, currently manages assets worth approximately $1.6 trillion. The company operates nearly 70 offices in more than 30 countries and manages over 1,000 mutual funds and a wide range of investment products in more than 170 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment