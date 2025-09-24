President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO And President Of Franklin Templeton In New York

MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest and most prestigious global investment firms, in New York.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the global investment environment, opportunities for emerging countries to access capital markets, and the role of international partnerships in economic transformation.

The discussion focused on future directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Franklin Templeton.

Jenny Johnson noted that economic projects and development initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years have created significant opportunities for international capital. She praised the stable and favorable environment established for investors in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that it provides a strong foundation for long-term partnerships.

The meeting highlighted that Franklin Templeton's extensive and successful experience in capital markets, infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy could contribute to Azerbaijan's economic, financial, and green agendas.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the close cooperation between Franklin Templeton and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that this partnership is of great importance for deepening Azerbaijan's capital markets, strengthening the region's investment potential, and promoting sustainable development. The head of state also emphasized the significance of the company's expertise in alternative investments and its successful projects in regional countries, underscoring broad opportunities for mutual collaboration.

Franklin Templeton, founded in 1947 in the United States, currently manages assets worth approximately $1.6 trillion. The company operates nearly 70 offices in more than 30 countries and manages over 1,000 mutual funds and a wide range of investment products in more than 170 countries.