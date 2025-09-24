The Mortgage-Backed Securities Issuer Association (MBSIA) Closes The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Jude Shawera, Director, Asset Securitization, Corporate Treasury, Royal Bank of Canada, and other members of the Mortgage-Backed Securities Issuer Association (MBSIA), joined Sofia Petrossian, Director, Structured Finance, TSX Trust, to close the market and celebrate the total amount of National Housing Act Mortgage-Backed Securities ("NHA MBS") securities issued since inception of the NHA MBS Program.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



The Mortgage-Backed Securities Issuer Association represents issuers of Mortgage-Backed securities and other key stakeholders in the Mortgage-Backed securities industry with the purpose to foster a collaborative and advocacy-driven environment that strengthens relationships with key stakeholders-including CMHC, government regulators, investment dealers, and industry bodies-while providing a platform for issuers, investors, and market participants to address critical issues and advance the priorities of Mortgage-Backed Securities issuers in Canada. The MBSIA is an active advocate, representing industry participants who access the wholesale funding market through the NHA MBS program and the Canada Mortgage Bond ("CMB") program sponsored by Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation ("CMHC") and other private and public MBS.

TSX Trust is a leading provider of structured finance and securitization solutions. The company offers a range of services, including trustee and administrative functions, with a focus on comprehensive, integrated solutions. TSX Trust is qualified by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to act as a National Housing Act Mortgage-Backed Securities (NHA-MBS) Document and Title Custodian. Its Structured Finance team utilizes advanced technology to streamline the documentation and tracking processes for Canada's NHA-MBS Program. Its title custodian capabilities extend to both residential and commercial mortgages, maintaining a live registry of loans under its custody.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Hall

VP Treasury

...

343-996-8667

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange