Laser By Aleya Announces Exclusive Student Discount Program For Brazilian, Bikini & Leg Laser Hair Removal
The student discount program grants qualified students a lower rate on Brazilian, Bikini, and Leg laser hair removal sessions upon presentation of a valid student ID. The promotion is valid for new and existing clients and runs through October through end November.
"We believe that affordability should not compromise quality or safety," said Aleya Bamdad , Founder & CEO of Laser by Aleya. "By introducing this student discount, we hope to provide younger clients the chance to access professional laser treatments without sacrificing the standards we've upheld for over 20 years."
Key Details of the Student Discount Program
- Eligible Treatments: Brazilian, Bikini, and Leg laser hair removal Eligibility: Full-time students (present valid student ID) Terms: Discount cannot be combined with other promotions; requires scheduling in advance; consultation required to ensure candidate suitability
Supporting Market Context
Laser hair removal continues to grow in demand the same time, beauty and wellness providers increasingly offer student-friendly pricing to expand access. For example, Laser Clinics and others are including student discount offers in their services. Student Beans
About Laser by Aleya
Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.
