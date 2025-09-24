Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project With Key Heavy Equipment For Automated Operations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) -(CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

"We are extremely encouraged by the progress towards our revenue generating bulk sample program at our coal project. The addition of this heavy equipment represents an important step in advancing La Estrella toward efficient, mechanized, automated operations in Colombia. At the same time, the construction of our mining camps ensures we can accommodate a growing workforce that operates around the clock, three shifts per day - improving both efficiency and the rate of advance. We remain committed to building strong, sustainable project that will support long-term success for our shareholders, employees, and local communities."







Figure 1. Panzer located onsite ready to be implemented

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Panzer Arrives at La Estrella Coal Project

Forge Resources has taken delivery of a fully paid-for Panzer conveyor system (Figure 1), now located on-site at La Estrella. This new unit marks another step in mechanizing underground operations and reduces reliance on the combustion-powered equipment previously used for muck removal. The Panzer system will also be a key component in the extraction of coal. Operational benefits of the Panzer system includes:



Provides safer, more efficient removal of material from underground tunnels;

Lowers emissions and fuel costs by reducing reliance on combustion equipment; Enhances operational efficiency and improves worker safety.

With this investment, Forge continues to modernize its operations in Colombia, strengthening both productivity and safety. This supports the Company's strategy to advance toward streamlined, automated coal extraction.

Camp Construction Updates

The Company is pleased to report significant progress at its La Estrella coal project in Colombia, with construction of the initial mining camps now 85% complete (Figure 2 and 3). Designed to support early-stage operations, the camps include 12 rooms with capacity to accommodate more than 24 personnel. Each pair of rooms is served by a dedicated sanitary unit, with six units installed to ensure comfort and hygiene. Notably, the camp foundations have been strategically engineered to support a future second floor, allowing for seamless expansion as operational needs grow. This milestone marks a key step in advancing the La Estrella project toward full-scale development.







Figure 2. Exterior of camp under construction

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Interior of double occupancy camp accommodations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Construction is continuing to advance on a purpose-built Mechanical Station at the La Estrella coal project, designed to accommodate the site's energy generation systems, and pneumatic compressor. This facility will deliver a reliable and efficient power source to support underground operations, minimize reliance on external energy supply, and strengthen the overall resilience of site infrastructure. Engineered with scalability in mind, the generator room will also enable future increases in production capacity - providing the energy foundation required to operate multiple shifts daily and accelerate project development.

Flow-through Private Placement Financing Closing

Forge Resources has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") and will issue 909,092 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.60 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the issuance thereof at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders fees to one finder consisting of a cash commission of $35,000.04 and 63,636 warrants exercisable for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement at a price per share of $0.55.

The gross proceeds from the Units will still be utilized for incurring Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through mining expenditures. All securities issued are subject to a statutory holder period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Finders' fees payable in connection with the Private Placement, are subject to and in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.