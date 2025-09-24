Valkea Provides Update From Its Fall Exploration Drill Program At The Paana Project, Northern Finland

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) -(the "" or "") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing exploration drill program at its 100% owned Paana Project, northern Finland. Diamond drilling at Paana is currently focused on targeting disseminated, Ikkari-style gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone on the northern extent of the ~1.3 kilometer long, Aarnivalkea West target.

HIGHLIGHTS



Drilling at the Aarnivalkea West target is ongoing: Over 2,000 meters of drilling have been completed across five holes to date, with samples from the first two holes now submitted to the lab for analysis. Additional holes are being planned as part of a proposed Phase 2 program.



Holes were drilled to test the extent of disseminated gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone: Step-out holes along strike and up-dip were designed to build on results from previous dill programs, including:





55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold, hole FAVD647



36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold, hole AW-24-0059

Target generation activities set to commence : Base of till (BoT) drilling will begin in the coming weeks across key target areas at the Paana project. The BoT program is designed to strengthen the pipeline of high-priority drill targets.

"Our exploration program at the Aarnivalkea West target is progressing well," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO & Executive Chair. "We have now completed five holes at the Koivu Zone and are encouraged by the mineralization observed which will allow us to start planning for a Phase 2 program. Initial assay results are expected in the coming weeks, while the upcoming BoT program will provide another exciting opportunity to define additional targets across the highly prospective Paana Project. Interest in Finland and specifically in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt has never been stronger. With gold price at all time highs, Valkea is exceptionally well positioned to advance exploration and unlock value across our district-scale land package in what is ranked the world's number one mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute5."

2025 Exploration Program

Valkea's fall 2025 exploration program, designed to systematically evaluate the Aarnivalkea West target as well as develop new, high-priority target areas across the greater Paana Project, is ongoing. The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open ~1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization (Honka Zone) and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization (Koivu Zone).

Drilling Update:

Over 2,000 meters of diamond drilling has been completed at the Koivu Zone, located on the northern extent of the Aarnivalkea West target area (Figure 2). Five holes have so far investigated the up-dip and strike-extent of disseminated, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization as well as for the presence of parallel zones near hole AW-24-005 (36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold , see Company's news release dated February 27th, 2025) and FAVD-64 ( 55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold 7 ). Holes were designed to systematically test the Koivu Zone on 50-meter step-outs, covering a ~250 by 100-meter footprint to a depth of ~300 meters. Results from these holes will be used to better evaluate the continuity of gold mineralization at the Koivu Zone.

Core samples from the first two holes have now been submitted to the lab for assay analyses and results are pending. Data from all Phase 1 drill holes will be used to inform additional larger step-out holes in a proposed Phase 2 drill program.

Target Generation Update:

A base of till (BoT) drill program is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks. The focus of the BoT program will be on evaluating the footprints of high-priority gold anomalies defined in earlier programs and also on evaluating the western, eastern and northern extent of the broad Aarnivalkea West anomaly. Results from the BoT program will be used to refine new drill targets.







Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. Abbreviations: P&P* = Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve, Prob.+ = Probable Mineral Reserve. See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Map showing previous drill collar locations (Valkea 2024 collars are shown in black) with selected highlights from the Aarnivalkea West target, Paana Project. The focus for the ongoing Phase 1 drill program is the Koivu Zone (outlined in red). An area for a Phase 2 drill program (outlined in orange) is proposed. See references below for sources of data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Photo of a drill rig advancing a drill hole at the Koivu Zone, Paana Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.