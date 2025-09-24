Platinum Plumber Launches In Maryville With Licensed-Only Workforce And Flat-Rate Pricing
""Plumbing touches health, safety, and your water bill-there's no room for guesswork,” said David Casto, owner of The Platinum Plumber.“Every installer on our jobs holds a Tennessee license, and we price the work clearly up front. Homeowners deserve licensed craftsmanship and neat, reliable work." "Maryville residential plumbing company The Platinum Plumber opens service to the Knoxville–Maryville area with a Licensed-Only Technician standard, transparent flat-rate pricing, and an online estimate request to help homeowners plan projects confidently.
The Licensed-Only policy means every installer who arrives at a home holds an active Tennessee plumbing license. According to the company, the approach is designed to improve safety around gas and potable-water systems, reduce callbacks, and provide clearer accountability on complex residential work such as repipes and water-heater replacements.
“Plumbing touches health, safety, and the monthly water bill-there's no room for guesswork,” said David Casto , owner of The Platinum Plumber .“Our promise is straightforward: licensed craftsmanship, transparent scope and price, and neat work that lasts. The website lets neighbors request estimates and share details up front so our team can arrive prepared.”
As part of its consumer-protection focus, the company published a free Home Plumbing Safety & Water-Efficiency Checklist , a homeowner guide to spotting silent leaks, setting safe water-heater temperatures, and preventing cold-weather damage. The checklist is available at: theplatinumplumber/home-plumbing-checklist-maryville-tn/ .
Core residential services include:
Leak diagnosis and repair; drain cleaning and sewer line evaluation
Water-heater service and replacement (tank and tankless)
Toilet, faucet, and shower/tub installations
Whole-home and partial repipes; main water service upgrades
Water filtration and softening; septic tie-ins and related residential service plumbing
Service area : Maryville, Knoxville (including South Knoxville), Oak Ridge, Seymour, Townsend, Walland, Greenback, Vonore, Madisonville, Friendsville, and Eagleton Village.
Standard business hours are 7 days a week, 7 am – 7 pm
For details, to download the checklist, or to request an estimate, visit theplatinumplumber or call (865) 773-9493 .
About The Platinum Plumber
The Platinum Plumber is a Maryville-based residential service plumbing company serving the Knoxville–Maryville metro. The team practices a Licensed-Only Technician standard and specializes in leak repairs, drain cleaning, water heaters, filtration, fixture installs, and whole-home repipes.
Legal Disclaimer:
