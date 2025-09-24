Platinum Plumber Launches In Maryville With Licensed-Only Workforce And Flat-Rate Pricing

MENAFN - GetNews)



MARYVILLE, Tenn. - Sep 24, 2025 - The Platinum Plumber today announced its official launch serving homeowners across the Knoxville–Maryville metro with a Licensed-Only Technician standard, flat-rate pricing , and a streamlined online plumbing estimate request .

The Licensed-Only policy means every installer who arrives at a home holds an active Tennessee plumbing license. According to the company, the approach is designed to improve safety around gas and potable-water systems, reduce callbacks, and provide clearer accountability on complex residential work such as repipes and water-heater replacements.

“Plumbing touches health, safety, and the monthly water bill-there's no room for guesswork,” said David Casto , owner of The Platinum Plumber .“Our promise is straightforward: licensed craftsmanship, transparent scope and price, and neat work that lasts. The website lets neighbors request estimates and share details up front so our team can arrive prepared.”

As part of its consumer-protection focus, the company published a free Home Plumbing Safety & Water-Efficiency Checklist , a homeowner guide to spotting silent leaks, setting safe water-heater temperatures, and preventing cold-weather damage. The checklist is available at: theplatinumplumber/home-plumbing-checklist-maryville-tn/ .

Core residential services include:



Leak diagnosis and repair; drain cleaning and sewer line evaluation

Water-heater service and replacement (tank and tankless)

Toilet, faucet, and shower/tub installations

Whole-home and partial repipes; main water service upgrades Water filtration and softening; septic tie-ins and related residential service plumbing



Service area : Maryville, Knoxville (including South Knoxville), Oak Ridge, Seymour, Townsend, Walland, Greenback, Vonore, Madisonville, Friendsville, and Eagleton Village.

Standard business hours are 7 days a week, 7 am – 7 pm

For details, to download the checklist, or to request an estimate, visit theplatinumplumber or call (865) 773-9493 .

About The Platinum Plumber

The Platinum Plumber is a Maryville-based residential service plumbing company serving the Knoxville–Maryville metro. The team practices a Licensed-Only Technician standard and specializes in leak repairs, drain cleaning, water heaters, filtration, fixture installs, and whole-home repipes.