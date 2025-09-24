Engel & Völkers Naples Celebrates First Year Under Victoria Stultz's Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews)



Boutique brokerage recruits 23 top local advisors representing $150M+ in production, elevates Naples' luxury real estate market presence

NAPLES, Fla. - September 24, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Engel & Völkers Naples has marked an exceptional first year under the leadership of License Partner Victoria Stultz. Since taking over the franchise last summer, Stultz has grown the brokerage into a powerful force in the Naples luxury real estate market, closing more than $40 million in sales volume in its inaugural year.

“I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in just one year,” said Stultz.“We've brought together some of the most talented advisors in the region, and together we've built a culture of collaboration, service, and excellence that has already distinguished us in the Naples market.”

Director of Growth & Business Development, Brian J. Partie, Jr., spearheaded talent attraction efforts, recruiting 23 accomplished local real estate professionals whose combined annual production exceeds $150 million. Among those joining Engel & Völkers Naples are top producers Rich Bowden, Claire O'Keefe, and Suzanne Wertz, who previously ranked among leading agents at competing brokerages.

"Naples has become a true magnet for top real estate talent,” said Partie.“By bringing together advisors with proven success and aligning them with Engel & Völkers' global brand and luxury positioning, we've created unparalleled opportunities for growth. The caliber of professionals who have already chosen to align with us speaks to the strength of what we're building, and this momentum positions Engel & Völkers Naples as the standard for luxury real estate in Florida."

To support its rapidly expanding team, the brokerage appointed Dawn Wheldon as Managing Broker. Wheldon most recently served as Sales Manager for the Michelle Thomas Team at Premier Sotheby's International Realty - the No. 1 Sotheby's team in Florida, No. 5 across all brokerages statewide, and ranked No. 46 nationwide by sales volume.

“Victoria and her team have set a new standard for launching a brokerage in Florida,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“In just twelve months, they've achieved what many take years to accomplish. Their growth, advisor talent, and impressive sales volume showcase exactly why Engel & Völkers continues to be the brand of choice for discerning clients and leading real estate professionals.”

Engel & Völkers Naples' advisors continue to outperform the local market. In August 2025, the median home price in Naples was $724,995, according to Movoto. The brokerage's average sales price reached $1,031,000 - 42% higher than the market median. Current inventory throughout the state of Florida exceeds $1.7 billion in active listings, reflecting Engel & Völkers' growing role as the trusted local authority for luxury real estate and the first point of contact for discerning buyers and sellers in the market.

