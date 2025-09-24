Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Costa praises Turkey for backing Ukraine in its conflict with Russia


2025-09-24 09:03:18
(MENAFN) On Monday, Antonio Costa, the European Council President, praised Türkiye for its part in backing Ukraine in its conflict with Russia in a summit with Erdogan on the secondary discussions of a two-state resolution meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Costa stated that the summit was "good" and that "Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing."

He also mentioned that the EU will maintain collaboration to reach "a just and lasting peace."

