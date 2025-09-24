Veteran Director Actor T Rajendar Visits Vishal's 'Magudam' Set, Greets Unit

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Well known actor, director T Rajendar on Wednesday pleasantly surprised the unit of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Magudam', featuring actor Vishal in the lead, by visiting a grand set that the unit had erected at the TR Gardens and spending time with the cast and crew.

Actor Vishal, who posted a picture of himself with the veteran director, who is also the father of actor Silambarasan, wrote, "What else can I expect other than heartfelt wishes from my favourite person and actor, one and only #trajendhar sir who visited the grand set erected for my next film #Magudam #Makutam at #TRGARDENS which incidentally was the same place where we shot #MarkAntony. Always feel positive and inspired meeting this person. Let the action begin from today. A @gvprakash Musical!."

Sources present on the occasion say that the set that has been erected at TR Gardens is worth several crore. Interestingly, the unit of Magudam is shooting an action sequence that will involve dance. For the first time, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan and dance choreographer Dinesh have joined hands to come up with an action sequence involving dance, sources added.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, has now begun its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marks director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.