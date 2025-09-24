Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ishiba Urges UN Security Council Reform

2025-09-24 04:29:54
(MENAFN) Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed on Tuesday that stability and peace do not come automatically but must be actively safeguarded.

He appealed for comprehensive reforms to the UN Security Council, asserting that its current framework—rooted in the post-World War II arrangement—is increasingly incapable of dealing with modern global issues.

He reminded that, according to the UN Charter, the Security Council carries the foremost duty of preserving worldwide peace, which includes creating peacekeeping missions and upholding the right of self-defense.

Ishiba contended that the veto authority granted to the five permanent members has repeatedly obstructed the Council from taking action during crucial crises.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the most obvious example where a permanent member of the Security Council with a special responsibility for international peace and security has invaded its neighbor.

This shakes the very foundation of the international order in which Security Council resolutions are vetoed and not adopted, and General Assembly resolutions calling on Russia to withdraw immediately are adopted but not implemented," he stated.

Highlighting the necessity of legitimacy and broader representation, Ishiba advocated for an expansion of both the permanent and rotating seats of the Security Council in his remarks to the UN.

Under his plan, newly added permanent members would have their veto powers suspended for a transitional duration of 15 years to allow the Council to operate more equitably and effectively.

Addressing developments in Gaza, Ishiba denounced Israel’s intensifying military operations and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe, which he said has resulted in famine.

