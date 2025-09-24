Minister: Social Welfare Cornerstone Of Azerbaijan's State Policy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Raising the social welfare of citizens remains at the heart of Azerbaijan's strong social state model implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Aliyev.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of senior officials for the 2nd Session of the OIC Labor Center General Assembly, the minister stressed that this approach underpins the country's main laws, programs, and political decisions in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection.

Aliyev recalled that five major social reform packages have been implemented in recent years, covering some 4 million citizens.

“As a result, the minimum wage has increased by 3.1 times, the minimum pension by 2.9 times. Average pensions rose by 2.6 times, while average wages doubled. Funding for social benefits and pensions has expanded fivefold,” he said.

He added that the latest reform package, launched earlier this year, has already reached 3 million people. An additional 1.4 billion manats annually has been allocated for higher wages, pensions, benefits, and stipends.

Aliyev also highlighted the digital transformation of services within the ministry, noting that over 140 of the 159 services offered are now fully digital, including 60 proactive services.

“The level of digitalization at the ministry is now above 90 percent. The DOST Centers, created to ensure transparent and efficient delivery of social services, have become a new national brand. Through a single platform, 161 services are provided to citizens, with a satisfaction rate of 98.4 percent,” the minister underlined.