Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market Size, Share, Competitive And Analysis Report

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Global Market Report 2025 – Market Trends And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market Be By 2025?

The market size of point-of-sale (POS) fraud, amplified by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen enormous growth in recent times. It's predicted to expand from $3.22 billion in 2024 to $3.92 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. Factors attributing to this significant increase in the historic period include a surge in cyber fraud cases, escalating volumes of digital payment transactions, an increased burden of regulatory compliance, growing financial implications due to fraudulent retail transactions, and a rise in the acceptance of online and mobile payment platforms.

We can anticipate an exponential surge in the AI-powered POS fraud market in the coming years. The size of the market is projected to escalate to $8.47 billion in 2029, boasting a CAGR of 21.2%. The predicted growth for this period can be traced back to the proliferation of digital payments and e-commerce, tightening regulations on fraud prevention, the mounting necessity for instant cross-channel fraud detection, the increasing occurrences of digital payment frauds, along with the rising adoption among small-to-medium enterprises due to easy-to-scale AI solutions. In this forecast period, key trends such as the advancement of adaptive fraud models, real-time transaction monitoring, behavioral analytics integration, the evolution of deep learning algorithms, and progress in decentralized fraud detection are expected to emerge.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market Landscape?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced point-of-sale (POS) fraud market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of digital payment transactions. These digital payment solutions refer to e-platforms and methods that allow a cashless transfer of funds between different parties. The push towards these digital experiences has been fueled by the rising penetration of both smartphones and internet access, thus making transactions easier and faster for users. AI-enhanced POS fraud detection works to enhance the security of these digital transactions by analyzing patterns in real time, which can be effective in flagging any suspicious activity. This mechanism helps mitigate financial risk by stopping fraudulent transactions in their tracks, thereby fostering a greater sense of trust and security in the payment systems. For example, in 2024, the European Central Bank reported that a central banking institution based in Germany had a 24.3% increase in contactless card payments, reaching 20.9 billion in 2023. As a result, the ever-increasing number of digital payment transactions is facilitating the growth of the AI-enhanced POS fraud market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Amazon Web Services Inc.

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. PayPal Holdings Inc.

. Stripe Inc.

. ClearSale S.A.

. Jumio Corporation

. Feedzai S.A.

. Signifyd Inc.

. Matellio Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market?

Top companies partaking in the industry of point-of-sale (POS) fraud prevention with artificial intelligence (AI) integration are steering towards the creation of cutting-edge solutions like AI-enabled fraud detection platforms. These platforms can bolster the security of real-time transactions and inhibit financial losses. The AI-accelerated fraud detection framework is a compact, high-speed, effective system employing AI to recognize and prevent dishonest transactions instantly, without the need for extensive computational resources. For instance, in July 2025, Subex Limited, an Indian software corporation, unveiled FraudZap. This platform, driven by Artificial Intelligence, specifically designed for telecom operators to efficiently and swiftly counter rapidly evolving fraud. The platform is skillfully designed for unmatched agility and accuracy, enabling telecom operators to tackle rising fraud threats with minimum costs and almost no deployment effort. Its modular design enables quick execution of focused fraud controls, effortlessly synthesizing real-time rules with continually learning AI models for instant detection and response to fraud risks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced point-of-sale (pos) fraud market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Solution Type: Fraud Detection, Transaction Monitoring, Identity Verification, Risk And Compliance Management, Other Solution Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Retail, Hospitality, Banking And Financial Services, E-commerce, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Transaction Monitoring Software, Fraud Detection Software, Risk Management Software, Behavioral Analytics Software

2) By Hardware: Point-Of-Sale Terminals, Biometric Authentication Devices, Card Readers, Secure Payment Gateways

3) By Services: Fraud Investigation Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Point-Of-Sale (POS) Fraud Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report, North America led the market in AI-enhanced point-of-sale (POS) fraud, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the rapidly growing region. The report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

