Lofty Unveils AI Marketer, Turning Social Media Into A Competitive Advantage For Real Estate Agents And Teams

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced the launch of Lofty AI Marketer , an always-on digital marketing assistant designed to help create and implement a highly competitive social media marketing strategy. AI Marketer is the latest addition to Lofty's growing portfolio of practical AI solutions, which have already delivered dramatic results. From the flagship AI Sales Assistant to the newly released Lofty Copilot solution, Lofty customers have significantly boosted lead engagement by as much as 240%, generated 114% increase in appointment settings, and bolstered follow up capacity by 7x. To learn more about how Lofty's collective AI innovations are helping agents and teams work smarter not harder, watch our latest video .

AI Marketer: Designed to Dominate Social Media

Lofty's AI Marketer eliminates the guesswork of creating and implementing a social media marketing strategy. Unlike general-purpose social media platforms, the application is fully integrated with any MLS and Lofty website, allowing agents to automatically create and share polished, on-brand posts that drive high quality traffic back to their website. Coupled with AI-powered insights, AI Marketer also tailors a social strategy to specific goals while continuously optimizing for engagement and reach.

This includes a powerful competitive analysis feature which gives agents the opportunity to develop a strategic social media marketing plan based on deep insight into what content is driving engagements in their local area. For example, based on an agent's specific location, the tool can compare their social media profile to other top agents in the area, scanning engagements, identifying trends, synthesizing the type of content that is posted and analyzing what is performing well. Lofty AI Marketer will then provide practical recommendations to strengthen the social media strategy and become the dominant social presence in a given market.

Collectively these innovations ensure agents can boost brand awareness across social media; drive more site traffic to capture more low-cost, high-intent leads; and improve SEO performance with more high value content and backlinks.

Lofty's Portfolio of Practical, Proven AI solutions

As a recognized industry leader in developing practical applications of AI for real estate, Lofty's AI solutions are designed to fit seamlessly into any real estate business and its workflows, effortlessly attracting leads, driving engagement, boosting brand awareness and delivering the brand consistency that is so critical in today's hyper-competitive landscape. Customers have already experienced the benefits of Lofty's AI firsthand:

AI Sales Assistant

Lofty's AI Sales Assistant, a virtual ISA, works 24/7 to capture and convert more leads into appointments. With a less than five second response time and the emotional intelligence to engage with leads in a personalized and meaningful way, the AI Sales Assistant has driven (on average):



114% increase in appointment setting

108% increase in lead capture 109% increase in lead engagement



AI Copilot

Architected to help agents be more efficient and productive, Lofty's AI Copilot is designed to eliminate the guess work – and the grind – of managing and converting leads. Since its release earlier this year, Copilot has already delivered:



A dramatic 674% increase in follow-up efficiency. On average it takes an agent eight minutes to complete lead follow-up on their own; with Copilot it takes only 25 seconds. With the ability to analyze and uncover cold or quiet leads across an agent's entire database, Copilot has enabled agents to increase the total number of personalized emails by 46% -- dramatically expanding the ability to re-engage and nurture leads while also reducing follow up fatigue.

“We know that in real estate speed matters, but connection still wins. With Lofty AI we have the proven capabilities to ensure that real estate agents and teams can have the best of both worlds – AI technology that delivers high business impact with the personalized feel consumers expect in a relationship-driven industry,” noted Brian Hoialmen, Chief Strategy Officer at Lofty.“AI Marketer is another example of our commitment to delivering purposeful AI innovations that can help real estate professionals transform how they work and grow their business with clarity and confidence.”

To learn more about how Lofty's AI capabilities can support your growth goals visit lofty .



About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit .

