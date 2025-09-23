Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Criticizes Russia Over Violation of Estonian Airspace

2025-09-23 08:14:25
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, NATO firmly denounced Russia for purportedly breaching Estonian territory with three armed MiG-31 warplanes, describing the event as part of a “wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behaviour.”

The North Atlantic Council gathered in Brussels at Estonia's request following the suspected September 19 incursion, which was said to have lasted more than ten minutes. NATO confirmed that allied jets were dispatched to intercept and escort the Russian planes out of Estonian skies.

"This is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4," NATO declared, noting that members convened on September 10 after Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace. Other partners, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have also reported similar violations recently.

"Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop," the council emphasized in its statement.

NATO assured a strong reaction, pointing to the recent initiation of Eastern Sentry aimed at fortifying its eastern front, including air defense systems.

The alliance reaffirmed that its obligation to Article 5 is "ironclad" and promised ongoing backing for Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression.

Article 5 of the NATO charter establishes the rule of collective defense, meaning that an assault on one ally is regarded as an assault on all.

