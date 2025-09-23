Magnuson Unveils Tundra Performance Pack For 2022+ Toyota Tundra & Sequoia
Magnuson's Tundra Performance Pack on a dyno-equipped Toyota Tundra.
Engine bay view of Toyota Tundra with Magnuson Performance Pack.
Matched components: tune, intake, charge air cooler, low-temp radiator, cat-back exhaust.
Hybrid Tundra dyno: stock vs Magnuson tune.
Non-hybrid Tundra dyno: stock vs Magnuson tune.
Magnuson launches its first full performance upgrade system, delivering +85 HP and matched components for Tundra and Sequoia owners.VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over 40 years, Magnuson Superchargers has focused on one thing: building the most reliable, high-performance superchargers in the world. Today, that focus expands. Magnuson is introducing its first complete performance upgrade package - the Tundra Performance Pack - engineered for the 2022–2025 Toyota Tundra and 2023–2025 Toyota Sequoia.
This new direction takes Magnuson beyond superchargers, offering truck owners a fully matched system of performance parts designed to work together for maximum power, durability, and drivability.
Purpose-Built for More Power
The Tundra Performance Pack is a bolt-on system that transforms the truck's response and pulling power with:
.+85 horsepower and +85 ft-lbs of torque across the powerband
.Faster throttle response and stronger mid-range pull
.OEM-level fit, finish, and reliability
For drivers seeking the best Tundra upgrade, this package is engineered for seamless integration and lasting performance.
See the Tundra Performance Pack
Engineered Components Working as One
Every piece is designed and validated as part of a system:
.Performance Tune - Calibrated by Magnuson engineers for smooth, consistent gains (91-octane minimum).
.Cold Air Kit - 25% more airflow with OEM-style fit and reusable 8-layer filter.
.Charge Air Cooler - 50% larger inlet, 185% more core volume, over 50% less restriction.
.Low-Temp Radiator - Dual-pass aluminum with B-Tube technology for maximum cooling.
.Cat-Back Exhaust (Tundra only) - T-304 stainless, mandrel-bent, tuned for a deep, drone-free note.
Built the Magnuson Way
Every component in the Tundra Performance Pack is designed to work in tandem - the Performance Tune, Cold Air Kit, Charge Air Cooler, Low-Temp Radiator, and Cat-Back Tundra Exhaust. By engineering these parts as a matched system, Magnuson ensures balanced gains in power, cooling, and sound, all backed by OEM-level reliability.
Availability
The Tundra Performance Pack is available now through authorized Magnuson dealers and directly at magnusonsuperchargers.
About Magnuson Superchargers
Magnuson designs and manufactures OEM-grade supercharger systems and performance upgrades for cars, trucks, and SUVs. From bolt-on horsepower to complete performance packages, Magnuson delivers power you can feel and precision you can trust.
Media Team
Magnuson Superchargers
805-642-8833
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Tundra Performance Pack – Overview & Test Drive
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment